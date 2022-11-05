Moreton shooting appeal after death of Jacqueline Rutter
A woman shot dead in her home during a suspected targeted attack has been named as 53-year-old Jacqueline Rutter by police.
Officers believe two or three people were involved in the shooting in Meadowbrook Road, Moreton, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.
They were alerted about 45 minutes later when they found the body of Ms Rutter, who had been shot in the chest.
They appealed for details about a black Vauxhall Insignia seen in the area.
A 79-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Det Ch Insp Steve McGrath, from Merseyside Police, said: "We are still treating this as a targeted incident and we are continuing to appeal to residents in the area.
"We believe at least two or three people were involved in this incident, and we are sure that information is out there to identify who they are, where they are, and where the weapon is."
They said the car was seen in Meadowbrook Road, Birkenhead Road, Hoylake Road and Garden Hey Road between 00:45 and 01:15 BST.
"It is absolutely vital that anyone who lives in these roads and has any sort of CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage checks as a matter of urgency. The smallest detail could be the key to bringing those responsible to justice."