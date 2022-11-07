Netherton: Two men shot in the legs near Bonfire Night display
- Published
Two men were shot in the legs in an "horrendous" attack near a Bonfire Night display, police have said.
Officers said "multiple" people at the bonfire at Broad Hey in Netherton, Merseyside, saw the shooting, which took place after 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
The victims of the shooting suffered serious leg injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, they added.
A white male dressed in black was seen running from the scene after the "targeted" shooting, police said.
Det Insp Andy Dykes said officers were "keeping an open mind" about the reason behind the incident.
He added: "We recognise that people who saw it happen or live locally will be concerned and perhaps feel fearful."
Merseyside Police has appealed for anyone with information or CCTV or doorbell footage of the attack to get in touch.
