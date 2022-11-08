Liverpool: First new ferry across the Mersey to be built in 60 years
A new ferry which will run across the River Mersey is to be built for the first time in 60 years.
Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram said he had commissioned the project to "ensure the iconic Ferry Cross the Mersey will continue to be enjoyed by generations to come".
The craft is expected to be built at Birkenhead's Cammell Laird shipyard.
Liverpool's Gerry and the Pacemakers sang about the famous route in their 1964 hit Ferry Cross the Mersey.
The ferry runs on the river between Liverpool and the Wirral.
Over 800 years ago, Benedictine Monks ran the first regular ferry from Birkenhead to Liverpool, rowing over to the fishing village in Liverpool on market days.
'Here they'll stay'
The 21st Century ferry would be used for transport as well as key events, with the Mersey's ferries being "an important part of our identity", Mr Rotheram said.
"They're well-loved by both residents and tourists alike, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to our area each year," he added.
The mayor said the current ferries would also be upgraded as they were "older than the Gerry and the Pacemakers song that helped make them world famous".
He added: "There have been boats crossings the Mersey since the 12th Century and, thanks to our investment, here they'll stay."
Janette Williamson, leader of Wirral Council, said the building of a new ferry was "fantastic news".
She said: "This decision will bring huge benefits to the Liverpool City Region, while safeguarding the vital cross-river link the ferries provide for generations to come."