Woman who had sex in Liverpool city centre square sentenced
- Published
A woman who had sex with a man in front of people in a busy city square and shared images of it, which were circulated online, has been sentenced.
Kelly Cousins, 35, of no fixed address, admitted outraging public decency in Liverpool's Concert Square on 1 August.
Cousins was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates' Court to 10 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said a man was still being sought in connection with the incident.
A CPS representative said several people had complained to police after seeing the images Cousins shared on social media and she was arrested at her home on 4 August.
Associate prosecutor Andrew Page said the "behaviour that took place in Concert Square that night was genuinely outrageous".
"Concert Square attracts a lot of tourists and the incident could well have damaged the reputation of the city in some people's eyes," he said.
"Whatever Ms Cousins and the man involved thought they were up to, it was not the place.
"There are standards of public decency that every civilised society needs to maintain and the behaviour of these two people... was in direct contravention of those standards and, indeed, the law."
He added that the man involved was "equally culpable and is being pursued by the police".