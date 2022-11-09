Comedian Adam Hills receives MBE
Comedian Adam Hills has said he is "addicted" to helping disability sport after receiving an MBE.
The host of Channel 4's The Last Leg was honoured for services to Paralympic sport and disability awareness.
Hills, who has a prosthetic foot, joined the Warrington Wolves' Physical Disability Rugby League team for a 2019 documentary.
He has previously spoken about his affection for the Cheshire club, saying it is "the heart of the town".
Hills has co-hosted The Last Leg since it started alongside the London 2012 Paralympics as a show covering the week's topical news but also shining a light on conversations around disability.
In 2019 he made the Channel 4 documentary Adam Hills: Take His Legs, which saw him embark on his childhood dream of playing competitive rugby league and join the Warrington Wolves' Physical Disability Rugby League team as they journeyed to his home country, emerging as champions.
At the Windsor Castle investiture ceremony, he said the MBE was "like a reward for eating chocolate. I'd be doing it anyway."
Speaking about Wolves and the Cheshire town, he said the club "is the heart of the town and the veins go throughout everything else".
"Whether it's community outreach, dance classes, disability rugby or dementia friendly cafes, what I love about Warrington is the town feeds into the club and then the club feeds back into the town."
Hills said after the ceremony: "I feel like all I do is put the spotlight on the Paralympics once every four years.
"But I guess also I've been promoting disability Rugby League, and disability cricket through the Lord's Taverners - I think most people who come into contact with disability sport become addicted to it and I'm definitely one of those."
The Australian also revealed the Princess Royal told him at the ceremony that her favourite comedy show is the BBC series Would I Lie to You?
Hills said about his chat with Anne: "We talked about comedy for five minutes... I don't think I'm breaking royal protocol by saying she said her favourite comedy show was Would I Lie to You?
"Then asked if I'd been on it and I said no, and she seemed quite disappointed.
"I'll now call Lee Mack and tell him the Princess Royal watches him."