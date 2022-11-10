Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said.
Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
Inspectors raised concerns about staffing levels, safeguarding and cleanliness.
The care home said it was "saddened" but "focused" on making improvements.
Inspectors visited the care home on Leyland Road, which provides care for up to 33 people including those with dementia, in August.
They found risks were not effectively managed, people were not protected against risk of infection as furniture in bedrooms and communal areas were heavily soiled.
'Choking risk'
Safeguarding incidents, including injuries, were not always reported properly, they added.
One resident was served undercooked food and large pieces which posed a choking risk, and on one occasion inspectors saw a hot meal placed on a resident's knee, putting them at risk of being burned.
Hayley Moore from CQC said the standard of care at the home had deteriorated, with its rating being downgraded from requires improvement to inadequate, but staff were praised for being kind, caring and supportive.
"People's basic safety and wellbeing needs weren't always being met, and risks weren't effectively managed," she said.
Ms Moore said residents were put at "increased risk of harm" by staff not raising safeguarding incidents with the local authority and "no lessons were being learned to prevent reoccurrence".
She said the home would continue to be monitored, adding: "If we are not assured people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take action."
A spokeswoman for Marina Care Home, which is now under new management, said it was "saddened" by the findings but was "positive and focused" on making required improvements.
She added the home was working with the CQC and other professionals to "get back to the high standards" it strives for.
"The wellbeing of the residents and staff will always be our primary priority," she said.
