Liverpool docks dispute ends after pay rise, Unite says
A dispute involving dock workers at one of the country's biggest ports has ended after they voted to accept a pay offer, a union says.
Unite said its members employed by Peel Ports in Liverpool had won pay hikes between 14% and 18%.
It added about 600 workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of the deal at a mass meeting.
Peel Ports has been contacted for comment.
The workers are now set to resume normal duties, ending a wave of strike action beginning in September.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a highly significant victory for the Unite members on Liverpool docks.
"The determined resolve of our members on the picket line and Unite's strikes plus strategy has forced the company to see sense and do the right thing.
"Make no mistake - Unite will continue to fight for jobs, pay and conditions and defend workers relentlessly."
Unite national officer Bobby Morton said: "The hard work and solidarity of our members and reps at Peel Ports, combined with the union's strategic tactics, has paid off."