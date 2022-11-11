Lucy Letby trial: Air was injected into baby's blood
- Published
A line of gas in front of the spine was a "striking" finding on a post-mortem X-ray of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard.
Paediatric radiologist Dr Owen Arthurs told Manchester Crown Court that its appearance was "consistent with, but not diagnostic of, air administration".
It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015.
Ms Letby, 32 and originally from Hereford, denies 22 charges.
She has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the hospital between 2015 and 2016.
Jurors were told that Dr Arthurs, professor of radiology at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, had been instructed to review X-rays taken of the baby, known as Child D, when alive and after death, as well as other babies in the investigation.
Dr Arthurs said the amount of gas present in Child D's X-rays was consistent with babies that had died of sepsis, complications with a breathing support system, a severe trauma such as a road traffic collision or the direct administration of air into the body.
Dr Arthurs said he had never come across a child dying in such circumstances where there was no such explanation.
"It's not a typical appearance we see in children that have died without an explanation," he said.
He told jurors the most plausible conclusion was, in the absence of any other explanation, "external intravenous air administration".
Dr Arthurs added that he knew of only two other babies dying in similar circumstances, both of whom also form part of this case.
When cross-examined, the expert did later agree that in one of the X-rays there were signs of "infection" in Child D's right lung, which contained less air.
The court has previously heard that Child D's mother was left waiting more than 50 hours for treatment after her waters broke early.
A pathologist's report into the death of Child D deemed the cause of death was pneumonia.
A court order bans the reporting of the identities of the children allegedly attacked by Ms Letby, while identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children is also banned.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk