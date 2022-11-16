Tigress killed by tiger bite during breeding attempt at Knowsley Safari
A tigress has been killed by a tiger during a breeding attempt at a safari park.
"Much loved" 14-year-old female Sinda died instantly when she was bitten by eight-year-old male Miron at Knowsley Safari, a representative said.
They said the tigress had been at the park for 12 years and and staff "will all miss her greatly".
The mixing of the Amur tigers was part of a European breeding programme aimed at protecting the endangered species.
Only about 500 members of the species, which is native to eastern Russia, north-east China and North Korea, remain in the wild.
Wild Amur or Siberian tigers typically live for up to 15 years, while those in captivity can survive for about another decade.
'Not uncommon'
The park representative said Miron arrived at the park in 2020 and had been successfully mixed with Sinda on previous occasions.
"This introduction, like previous ones, was carefully managed by our expert animal team, taking into account each tiger's behaviour and following the same rigorous procedures," they said.
"Before the mixing, normal positive character traits were seen with no signs of aggression."
However, they said that due to the "speed of the incident, there was unfortunately nothing that could be done to intervene and Sinda died instantly from her injuries".
They said such incidents were "not uncommon during mixing of big cats and the reason is often not known".
They added that Miron's continued welfare was the park's "priority" and it would work with the body which oversees the breeding scheme "to assure his care continues and his needs within the programme are met".
