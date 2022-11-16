Lucy Letby trial: Consultant tells of baby post-mortem decision regret
A senior paediatric consultant "now regrets" not recommending a post-mortem examination for a baby allegedly killed by nurse Lucy Letby, a court has heard.
Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
She has denied murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others.
The consultant, who cannot be named, said she had suspected a bowel disorder was the cause of the baby's death.
The trial at Manchester Crown Court heard Ms Letby is accused of murdering Child E and attempting to murder his twin, Child F, the following day.
The jury was told the twins had been born prematurely and Ms Letby was the designated nurse for both boys.
'Understandably devastated'
The consultant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was on call on the night of Child E's death and went to the ward after the infant suffered a "sudden" deterioration, the court heard.
Doctors used five doses of adrenaline and tried two rounds of resuscitation during a 45-minute battle to save the baby and efforts to resuscitate Child E, which began at 00:37 BST, ended at 01:23 BST, when he was handed to his parents.
In medical notes recording the events, observations indicated the child had been stable earlier in the night before suffering a gastro-intestinal bleed.
The consultant said she suspected the severe intestinal disorder, necrotising enterocolitis, was the cause of death.
She said the baby was deemed at "high risk" of a variety of complications and a post-mortem examination was not arranged, but she now felt she did not give enough weight to the fact that the infant's x-rays had been normal and he had been largely stable before the sudden collapse.
The court heard his vital signs, including heart-rate, oxygen levels and blood pressure, had previously been good.
The consultant added that the boy's parents were "understandably devastated" their baby had died and were "not keen on a post-mortem".
"I didn't want to make what was a terrible situation any worse, so I didn't push, which is something I now regret," she said.
'Further distress'
Ms Letby's defence lawyer Ben Myers KC put it to her that it had been "precisely the situation" where a post-mortem examination would have been appropriate.
She replied that she felt necrotising enterocolitis was the "most likely" cause of death, but added: "I regret not pushing for a post-mortem at the time.
"I was keen to avoid that to avoid any further distress to [Child E's] parents."
She then denied "steering" the parents, who attended the court hearing, into not having a post-mortem examination and apologised to them for not insisting on one.
She also conceded that she "wished" she had gone to the neonatal unit sooner.
Mr Myers went on to suggest that a blood transfusion was given too late during the resuscitation efforts, something the consultant also denied.
He added that gastro-intestinal bleeds could happen when babies are under stress, but the consultant said that had not been the case and Child E was "making excellent progress" before his sudden decline.
The trial continues.