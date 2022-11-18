Liverpool's Cavern Quarter 30-year-old archway signs restored
- Published
Five archways that signpost the streets in Liverpool's renowned Cavern Quarter have been "stripped back and repainted" for the first time in 30 years.
The signs on Harrington Street, Mathew Street and Button Street mark the home of the Cavern Club and The Beatles.
Shaun Holland, of Liverpool Business Improvement District (BID), said they were integral to the area's "vibrancy".
He said they had "not been retouched" since installation in the 1990s and "we wanted to give them a lift".
Liverpool BID said the restoration of the archways was part of its "ongoing investment" in the area, which has also seen a statue of Beatles manager Brian Epstein installed on Whitechapel and a new mural inspired by Carl Jung's 1927 description of Liverpool as the "Pool of Life" created by street artist Smug.
Mr Holland, the organisation's director of operations, said the wrought iron signs had "not been retouched since their installation in the early '90s and they are such a part of the vibrancy of the Cavern Quarter, we wanted to give them a lift".
He said the work saw the archways "stripped back and repainted black", before the original colourful central disc design was "reinstated and cleaned" and they were "enhanced... with multi-coloured LED lighting".
The Cavern Quarter, which covers the area around the site of some of The Beatles' earliest performances, The Cavern Club, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.