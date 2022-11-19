Wirral scheme uses surplus food to feed hungry families
A scheme collecting supermarket food destined for landfill has helped 200 families struggling to afford meals.
The Wirral-based initiative, which started in September, redistributes food that has passed its best-before date but is within its use-by date.
It has saved 150kg from going to landfill, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One Wirral Council employee said it meant he was able to feed his family even though he was on "a good salary".
Every night food is collected from local Tesco and Co-op stores, sorted and then dropped off, collected by people, or given to schools.
People are able to take as much as they want, with things such as birthday cakes and flowers sometimes on offer.
At the Windsor Community Centre, near Port Sunlight in Bebington, people are able to collect food as well as have tea, coffee or a chat between 10:00 and 11:00 GMT on Fridays.
The council employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I have been here since it started.
"The wage I get just goes on bills and I get paid quite well.
"Bread is always useful as you can freeze it as well. We can get fruit as well as vegetables, which can then be made into soup. It's all essential stuff really."
Volunteer Brenda Ashton said a lot of community support was lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding "this is just building that back up again".
Councillor Sue Percy, who set up the scheme in Wirral and collects the food every night with her husband, said she hoped to expand it.
She said she saw employed people including school staff using the service.
She added she had used some of her ward allowance to get a fridge and a freezer so they could take items that needed to be kept cool.
Mrs Percy said: "It's perfectly edible. Why let it go to landfill when it can be used by the community?"
