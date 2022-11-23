Wirral shooting: Man, 24, arrested in murder probe
- Published
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 53-year-old woman was shot dead in her Wirral home.
Jacqueline Rutter was shot in the chest, in what police believe was a targeted attack, at her house on Meadowbrook Road in Moreton last month.
The man from Birkenhead has been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries, police said.
Two men, aged 44 and 52, previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, remain on conditional bail.
Det Ch Insp Steve McGrath said: "Progress is being made in our investigation but we don't want anyone to see arrests and think we don't still need any information which is out there.
"If you know anything and have yet to come forward, please do so. What you may know or have captured may seem insignificant, but could still form a vital part of this investigation.
"Let us make that assessment."
A 79-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was released under investigation earlier this month.