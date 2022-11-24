Warrington firefighters rescue puppy stuck under decking
- Published
An "adventurous little pup" was rescued by fire crews after getting stuck under some garden decking in Warrington.
Rupert the puppy had been exploring before finding himself in the dog house with his owners who called Penketh Fire Station to rescue the "curious canine".
Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that they were able to free him from the un-fur-miliar place to a round of a-paws from a grateful family.
Rupert was taken to the vets for a check up after his woof day.
