Former Cheshire golf course to be transformed into woodland
- Published
A former golf course is set to be transformed into a woodland area.
The site, on the outskirts of Frodsham, Cheshire will offer views of the Sandstone Ridge, River Mersey and the Welsh hills.
The Woodland Trust have said over the next 50 years the site will help grow the Northern Forest, which stretches from Liverpool to the Yorkshire coast.
"This is a really exciting new site", Woodland Trust site manager Neil Oxley said.
"Cheshire as a whole is low in tree cover so this new woodland will provide vital tree cover and help us tackle the twin threats of climate change and biodiversity loss."
The new woodland will protect the existing ancient semi-natural and secondary woodlands nearby.
It will have a varied and diverse woodland structure interspersed with grassy paths and open glades, the trust said.
The Woodland Trust will hold a public consultation about the plans on Saturday and Sunday at Frodsham Community Centre.
