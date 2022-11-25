Merseyside Police officer charged with misconduct in public office
- Published
A police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office after being accused of abusing his position for a sexual purpose.
The 39-year-old from Merseyside Police is accused of four counts of misconduct in public office and three counts of unauthorised access to computer material.
He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 29 November.
It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
