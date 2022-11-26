Chester by-election candidates' 'minute manifestos'

Polling station signPA Media
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00-22:00 BST

Voters in the City of Chester constituency will go to the polls on 1 December in a Westminster by-election.

Nine candidates are vying to replace Labour's Christian Matheson.

The BBC asked all nine would-be MPs to set out their stall for voters in a "minute manifesto".

Candidates' videos appear below in alphabetical order:

Jeanie Barton (Reform UK)

Jeanie Barton outlines her priorities for Chester.

Paul Bowers (Green Party)

Paul Bowers outlines his priorities for Chester.

Samantha Dixon (Labour)

Samantha Dixon outlines her priorities for Chester.

Cain Griffiths (UKIP)

Cain Griffiths outlines his priorities for Chester.

Rob Herd (Liberal Democrat)

Rob Herd outlines his priorities for Chester.

Richard Hewison (Rejoin EU)

Richard Hewison outlines his priorities for Chester.

Howling Hope (Monster Raving Loony Party: )

Howling Hope outlines his priorities for Chester.

Chris Quartermaine (Freedom Alliance)

Chris Quartermaine outlines his priorities for Chester.

Liz Wardlaw (Conservative)

Liz Wardlaw outlines her priorities for Chester

