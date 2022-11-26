Chester by-election candidates' 'minute manifestos'
Voters in the City of Chester constituency will go to the polls on 1 December in a Westminster by-election.
Nine candidates are vying to replace Labour's Christian Matheson.
The BBC asked all nine would-be MPs to set out their stall for voters in a "minute manifesto".
Candidates' videos appear below in alphabetical order:
Jeanie Barton (Reform UK)
Paul Bowers (Green Party)
Samantha Dixon (Labour)
Cain Griffiths (UKIP)
Rob Herd (Liberal Democrat)
Richard Hewison (Rejoin EU)
Howling Hope (Monster Raving Loony Party: )
Chris Quartermaine (Freedom Alliance)
Liz Wardlaw (Conservative)
