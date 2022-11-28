City of Chester by-election: Libraries to host vote drop-off points
Libraries in Chester will have drop-off points for postal by-election votes due to Royal Mail strikes this week.
Postal workers are set to walk out for 48 hours on Wednesday over a dispute about pay, jobs and conditions.
Cheshire West and Chester Council said the service had been set up as it was likely no mail would be delivered on those days.
Residents who have not yet sent their votes for Thursday's by-election can drop them off at the city's libraries.
The completed vote packs can be dropped off at Blacon, Great Brough, Lache and Upton libraries during their opening hours until Wednesday.
Votes can also be taken to Chester HQ by 17:00 GMT on Thursday.
The council has also recommended that postal votes being sent after Monday (28 November) should be sent from post boxes located outside post offices in Chester.
Completed postal votes can also be dropped off at polling stations on the election day.