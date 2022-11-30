Wirral care homes branded 'mess' by councillor
The quality of care homes in Wirral has been branded a "mess" after statistics showed it was rated worst in the North West for good quality beds.
No care homes in the area are currently rated outstanding, a report to the Wirral Council Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee showed.
It also found beds ranked good or outstanding by the CQC had dropped by 18% since 2020.
Councillors called for a "robust" policy to improve standards.
The council said it plans to improve care by targeting 31 care homes with an assessment before the end of January 2023 and assess the rest in the next 12 months.
It will also "produce a clear and transparent policy" which will outline standards and "the consequences for repeated service failure resulting in suspension of contracts," the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However Councillor Simon Mountney said he wanted to see progress sooner.
"I can't accept that it is going to take 12 months to turn some of this thing around, we have got ourselves into this mess and we need to get ourselves out of it," he said.
Councillor Amanda Onwuemene said she was disappointed the policy at this stage was "just bullet points" and called for an "action plan".
'Consistently failing'
There were also calls for transparency from Chair Yvonne Nolan who asked the council to publish when it decides to not place people under its care in certain homes due to poor standards of care.
Amanda Parry-Mateo, the council's senior manager for quality improvement and safeguarding, said the new policy would be "robust and transparent" and "deal with providers who are consistently failing".
Councillor Mary Jordan also asked to see a breakdown of complaints across the area, adding "somewhere along the line, Wirral is doing something very wrong".
Graham Hodkinson, director of care and health, said the situation was "not good enough and we need to do better".
Councillors unanimously requested to see a report on progress in June and a policy to make it public if it has suspended council services to a care home for poor standards.
