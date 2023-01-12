Man arrested after pedestrian hit by lorry in Seaforth dies
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian who was thought to have been hit by a lorry died, police have said.
Merseyside Police said a 43-year-old man died from his injuries after being found on Princess Way, Seaforth, at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday.
A 52-year-old man from Skelmersdale has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
The force has asked anyone who witnessed the incident or had dashcam footage to get in touch.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.