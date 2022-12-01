Historic Browns of Chester building sold
The historic Browns of Chester building has been sold.
The property - former home to Debenhams - was part of the high-street's furniture for 241 years, before closing with the rest of the retailers' stores in May last year.
Martin Property Group has now purchased the unit, which had been put up for sale with a £4m price tag.
The company said it was aware how important the "much-loved" building is to the city.
The department store, once regarded as "the Harrods of the North", joins a string of purchases made by the family-owned business across the city, including the city's Grosvenor Shopping Centre.
"We're delighted to add such a prominent and important asset to our portfolio," Gary Martin, the group's director, said.
"As well as having prime frontage on to Chester's main shopping street, the building also adjoins the Grosvenor Shopping Centre."
He said the latest acquisitions will let them "take a more strategic view of how we breathe positive new life into both of these assets".
Chester BID chief executive, Carl Critchlow "welcomed" the sale.
He said: "The building not only anchors one of our key shopping streets but also holds an important place in the history of the city centre.
"I have met with the Martin Group who have exciting plans for Chester and look forward to working with them to ensure the city continues to thrive."
