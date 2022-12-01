Lucy Letby: Nurse made celebration banner for baby before alleged attack
Lucy Letby helped make a celebration banner to mark a baby girl's 100 days birthday just hours before attempting to kill her, the nurse's trial heard.
Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature baby, referred to as Child G, on three occasions at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
She is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between 2015 and 2016.
Ms Letby, 32, denies 22 charges.
Manchester Crown Court heard how Child G was born almost 16 weeks prematurely at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral and weighed just over 1lb.
She was transferred to the neonatal unit in Chester at 13 weeks.
The court heard Ms Letby was on the last of a run of four night shifts when the baby suddenly became ill in the early hours of 7 September 2015.
She had vomited violently and was bleeding from the throat before suffering a collapse.
Doctors were called and the baby was moved to intensive care where she was resuscitated.
It is alleged Ms Letby had over-fed Child G.
The jury has previously been told the baby survived but suffered irreversible brain damage.
The following day, at 16:25 BST Ms Letby texted a former nursing colleague, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
She asked: "How are parents?"
The colleague replied: "Devastated but determined she'll get through as always. Thought that if she got to 100 then they would feel confident she'd be fine."
Ms Letby responded: "Awful isn't it. We'd all been sat at desk at start of the shift making banner."
The other nurse replied: "Yup. Mary brought her cake in."
An hour later, Ms Letby asked: "Any idea what's caused it."
The nurse replied: "Nope. Just seems to be a [circulatory] collapse. Chest seems clear".
Ms Letby replied: "Hmmm. What can cause that? Is it that she's been an extreme prem who had long term inotrope and vent dependency and now she's older and doing more for herself and it just takes a little bug or something to tip her over as no reserves and chronic lung etc."
The nurse replied: "We are going with sepsis, and yes to no reserves, she looks grim".
A court order bans the reporting of the identities of the children allegedly attacked by Ms Letby, while identifying parents or some witnesses is also banned.
The trial continues.
