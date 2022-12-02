Cheshire Police officer charged with misconduct in public office
A former Cheshire Police officer is set to appear in court accused of abusing his position for a sexual purpose.
Jordan Masterson has been charged with misconduct in public office following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The 26-year-old was arrested and suspended by Cheshire Police before being referred to the IOPC in December 2021.
He is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 21 December.
A Cheshire Police spokesman said: "We are aware of the case involving former Cheshire Police officer Jordan Masterson, who resigned from the force in June 2022."
