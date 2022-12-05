Wirral bin workers begin week-long strike
About 200 waste collection workers in Wirral have begun a week-long strike in a dispute over pay.
Unite members employed by Biffa Waste Management are staging the industrial action until Saturday.
The union said workers are seeking a 15% pay increase to "tackle the cost of living crisis". Current hourly rates range from £10.76 to £11.95.
A Biffa spokesman said an improved above-inflation deal had been offered but was rejected.
Wirral Council has been asked to comment.
Unite said further industrial action "was likely" if the matter could not be resolved.
The union argues a 15% pay increase would reflect the "real rate of inflation".
General secretary Sharon Graham said: "Biffa is a hugely wealthy company that can - and should - pay a decent rate of pay to its workers."
She said workers would not tolerate low pay any longer and workers would receive the union's complete support.
She added Biffa's annual report revealed "record growth", with revenues increasing by 38.5%.
Unite regional officer Kenny Rowe laid the blame on both Biffa and Wirral Council, saying Biffa had "every opportunity" to make a fair pay offer but had "declined to do so".
The Biffa spokesman said the company had consulted the employment advisor Acas when speaking with Unite but both sides had been "unable to reach an agreement".
He added: "We will do everything we can to maintain services and minimise disruption for residents whilst resolving this issue."
