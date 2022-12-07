Ukrainian family finds refuge with Formby couple for Christmas
Hundreds of Ukrainian families forced to flee Russia's invasion will be spending their first Christmas in the North West this year.
Among them will be Krystyna and her daughters Lilay, Maria and son David.
The family found refuge with Dympna and Mark Edwards in Formby, near Liverpool, after the war arrived in their native Odesa six months ago.
"I found good people here", Krystyna said.
Through tears, the mum explained how she and her family had to leave "five minutes" after the shelling began.
"It was terrible", she said.
Krystyna paid tribute to the Edwards family for taking her in, saying she had "one more grandpa and grandmother".
Mr Edwards explained he felt compelled to act after seeing the devastation in Ukraine on television.
"We thought what can we do? Maybe we have space in the house. Why not?", he said.
Ms Edwards added: "There's been lots and lots of people throughout the country who've done the same.
"We're not anything special, but it's been a joy to be able to help."
Over the last eight months, more than 120 households in the Sefton area have provided shelter for about 250 Ukrainian men, women and children.
Recognising the impact that the national cost of living crisis will have on those households hosting extra Ukrainian guests, Sefton Council has now announced monthly top-up payments over the winter.
From this month, host households who are participating in the Homes for Ukraine scheme will receive a top up to the "thank you" payments starting from £75 per month.
Councillor Trish Hardy, who is responsible for housing at the local authority, said: "We appreciate that as a result of their generosity and kindness in hosting Ukrainian refugees, many Sefton sponsors will be facing significant financial challenges over the forthcoming winter.
"In recognition of these challenges we are making these top-up payments to help them out."
Mr Edwards said the payments would be a "really big help".
