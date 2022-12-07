Boy, 13, in critical condition after Liverpool car crash
A 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being struck by a car on a road in Liverpool, police said.
The boy was taken to hospital after the incident near the Stonedale retail park at about 19:25 BST on Wednesday.
The driver of the Vauxhall Astra estate car stopped at the scene and is assisting Merseyside Polcie with their investigation.
Officers closed off the East Lancashire Road westbound between Stonebridge Lane and Lower House Lane.
Police said the road would remain closed while officers examined the scene.
