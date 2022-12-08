Croxteth crash: Arrest after boy, 13, struck by car
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a car, leaving him critically ill in hospital.
The teenager was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra at Stonedale Retail Park on the East Lancashire Road, Croxteth, at about 19:20 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
A 34-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody for questioning.
Det Sgt Amy Murray said the boy's family were being supported by officers and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.