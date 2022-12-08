Love Me Loo: Beatles legend John Lennon's toilet unveiled to fans
- Published
A "very, very fancy" toilet which once belonged to Beatles legend John Lennon has been placed on show.
Fans were flushed with excitement to see the porcelain convenience unveiled as the newest exhibit at Liverpool Beatles Museum.
The reveal was met with laughs, smiles, and a comment of "it's John's john".
The loo once once sat proudly at Lennon and Yoko Ono's home in Berkshire and has been loaned to the museum by a man who paid £1,000 for it at auction.
One viewer joked the toilet could have helped the couple "spend a Penny Lane" while another urged pun-makers to simply "Let it Pee".
Museum owner Roag Best said: "The man contacted us, told us it was just sitting in his house gathering dust, and asked would we like to put it on display in the museum?
"We thought, 'Well, it's a bit quirky, it's not what we'd normally display but who's to say what you should and shouldn't display, so, come on, we'll give it a go'."
The toilet bowl has a blue and white floral design.
It came from Tittenhurst Park where Lennon lived with Yoko Ono from 1969 to 1971, and where Lennon composed Imagine.
Mr Best, who is the brother of the Beatles' original drummer Pete, said: "I think visitors to the museum are going to think, 'Are these guys mad?'
"But we like to do things outside the box so it fits in perfectly.
"It's a very, very fancy loo and it's possibly the most expensive loo in the country."
Gary Honniball paid £1,000 for it at auction when Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan bought the estate in 1989 and sold its contents.
Two toilets were sold at auction from Tittenhurst Park, a 71-acre home which was sold to Ringo Starr after Lennon and Ono moved to New York.
Mr Best said the other toilet was sold more recently for £15,000.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk