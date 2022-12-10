Alder Hey: Former homeless teacher records charity song for hospital
A Liverpool teacher who turned his life around after being homeless aged 15 has recorded a Christmas charity record with local children.
Duane Williams, 29, who teaches at a primary school in Old Swan, said he wanted to help the youngsters "believe in their dreams, no matter what".
"I see children with a similar background to me and I want them to know anything is possible," he said.
The song will raise money for Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
Mr Williams, who left home as a teenager, said it took a number of years staying with friends and relatives before he was finally able to secure his own flat and "get his life on track".
"I had problems at home and I had problems in school," he said.
"I have dyspraxia and dyslexia and this made it hard for me at school which really affected my self-confidence and self-esteem. Music and preforming arts became my escape," he said.
Mr Williams, recently set up his own stage school Cutting Strings which he runs in his spare time.
"Theatre schools costs thousands of pounds," he said, "I wanted to set something up that was accessible to everyone, no matter their background."
Mr Williams said the charity song Invisible Strings is about feeling lonely, but also about "holding on to dreams and letting go of all that worry, and to know you are not alone".
"I want to show the children that if I can do it, they can do it," he said.
"They are very excited. They don't believe it's actually real that they have actually recorded a song that will be on Spotify and YouTube.
"I want to help the children enjoy life, find their true self to believe in their own dreams, no matter what."
