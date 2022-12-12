Cheshire Police urge parents to speak to children about ice dangers
Police investigating reports of youngsters playing on a frozen lake have urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of ice.
Cheshire Police officers were sent to Widnes' Victoria Park over reports that children were playing on its lake.
The force said its warning to parents was particularly important following the deaths of three boys who fell into an icy lake in the West Midlands.
The Met Office has also warned that frozen water can be "a hazard to life".
The Cheshire force has not given any further details about the reports at Victoria Park.
