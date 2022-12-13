Liverpool FC's former training ground to become housing
Hundreds of new bungalows and care units are set to be built on the site of Liverpool's former training ground.
After years of debate the city council have given the green light for the building on Deysbrook Lane to go ahead.
Liverpool sold their Melwood training ground in 2019 after announcing their move to a £50m facility in Kirkby.
The existing infrastructure will be repurposed to form the Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher Football Education Academy.
Not-for-profit trust Torus bought the site for an undisclosed fee.
The senior development manager, Matthew Rushton, said the historic site will be opened to the public for the first time and it will create a "positive legacy" for the "historic site".
Outline planning permission was granted in 2017 with changes made to address drainage and highways issues.
The now approved scheme includes a three-storey structure to house 96 care units including eight dementia dwellings, and 66 types of housing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
New vehicular access points will also be installed on Deysbrook Lane, Melwood Drive and Crown Road in order to integrate the Melwood site into the West Derby community.
The plans were backed unanimously by councillors after a verbal agreement.
