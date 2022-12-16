Anger at group seen skating on frozen lake in Liverpool
Emergency services have condemned a group of adults seen skating on a frozen lake just days after an incident that saw four boys lose their lives.
The group was "dismissive and abusive" when warned of the dangers and refused to move, Liverpool City Council said.
Mobile phone footage captured the incident on the iced-over lake in the city's Sefton Park on Wednesday.
Four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull on Sunday.
The fire service has since repeatedly implored people to keep away from lethal sub-zero waters.
A Liverpool City Council spokesman said the group had ignored warnings when people shouted at them to come off the ice.
He said: "The fact they were dismissive and abusive makes the matter even worse.
"The ice may look thick on this lake, but these adults are even thicker to think it's ok to walk on it."
"Given what we all saw tragically unfold at Solihull at the weekend it's with great sadness to see people put their lives at risk in this way."
He added: "Signs have been erected and we would implore anyone not to go anywhere near an iced over body of water.
"Better to admire the beauty and wonder of these frosty landscapes, rather than be a victim of their deadly trap."
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it was "shocked".
"The ice may look thick but it is very unlikely to support the weight of a person, no matter how small that person might be," group manager Mark Thomas said.
"The water temperature below is likely to be lethal."
North West Ambulance Service also called on people to stay away from frozen waters.
Another incident, on Sunday, saw two "utterly reckless" men seen in swimming trunks near freezing waters in Salford Quays in Greater Manchester.
Solihull Council also said it had been told children in other locations had been seen on frozen water in recent days.
