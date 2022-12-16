Merseyrail: Cold weather and strikes disrupt services
Merseyrail has warned of disruption to all of its services, as rail strikes and a cold weather snap continues.
The operator has cancelled the first service on all lines on Saturday, due to forecasted sleet and snow, which had already been delayed by walkouts.
Empty trains are to run before passenger services to ensure it is safe, Merseyrail said.
Passengers are urged to check before setting out and only travel if absolutely necessary.
The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for north-west England, lasting until 21:00 on Sunday.
'Rising temperatures'
BBC forecaster Nick Miller also warned of difficult travel conditions before the rain starts to thaw the ice.
He said: "A change to milder weather will begin on Sunday but as that process takes place many places will see a spell of snow before it turns to rain.
"Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday night and on Monday, highs of 10 to 15C across the UK can be expected."
Rail strikes by the RMT rail workers' union will continue on Saturday, in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.
Network Rail - which owns and maintains the rails, signals and stations - said half of rail lines will be shut on strike days.
