Meter issues leave Wallasey pregnant mum without gas for days
A pregnant mother with two children says she is "tired and cold" after being without gas at their home for five days because of a meter problem.
Jennifer Kewley, from Wallasey in Merseyside, said she had been unable to speak to energy provider Scottish Power despite calling up to 50 times a day.
Ms Kewley, who is 20 weeks pregnant, said she could not "help thinking the added stress isn't going to help".
Scottish Power has since sent an engineer after the BBC contacted it.
Ms Kewley's faulty gas meter was replaced 10 days ago, when a £20 credit was added.
But amid rising energy costs, it did not last long.
When she tried to top up, the code provided by her supplier was invalid.
"I've emailed the customer service email, I've Facebook messaged them - I think over the past five days, I've rung them hundreds of times."
'Quickly as possible'
She says phone lines were busy and when Scottish Power called back, she was put on hold again, adding that "after 20 minutes, the call just goes off".
A representative for the firm said: "We're sorry for the issues experienced by the family and we're working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."
Ms Kewley has been taking her two children, who have additional needs, to her parents' home on the other side of her street for showers in the morning.
She is heating her home with electric heaters while her sister has also helped with meal provision.
Ms Kewley is considered as high-risk after a pre-term delivery with her youngest child.
"I could do without this but right now, I'm just tired from it all," she said.
"I'm cold and then I just want it sorted."
