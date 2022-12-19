Liverpool job centre staff walk out in dispute over pay
Driving test examiners and job centre workers have walked out in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in Liverpool will take action from Monday until Saturday and again from 29 to 31 December.
The union said the Toxteth job centre has been chosen for the first tranche of strike action because it was earmarked for closure.
Driving examiners are also taking action across the region this week.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "The first week of our strikes has already caused disruption to farmers awaiting payments, learner drivers waiting to pass their tests and those using our roads - and it's only going to get worse unless the government puts some money on the table.
"Our members carry our important jobs, keeping the country running, and deserve much more than the 2% pay rise they've been offered."
On the job centre closure, a spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions previously said: "We are making use of a lease break to move Liverpool Toxteth Hyde Park House JCP staff and services to a better office just over a mile away to improve services for claimants and have a better working environment for staff - no jobs losses are expected as a result."
