Beatles: John Lennon peace statue damaged in Liverpool
- Published
A statue of John Lennon has been damaged in Liverpool.
The bronze sculpture of the Beatles legend, entitled the John Lennon Peace Statue, is located in Penny Lane.
Artist Laura Lian, who created the piece, said it was unclear how one lenses of Lennon's glasses had broken off and she "hoped it wasn't vandalism".
The statue, which has toured across the UK and and Holland, will now be removed for repairs.
"We found the lens on the floor nearby so I hope it was just the recent frosty weather which was to blame," Ms Lian said.
"I see it as a sign that it is time to move on again."
The statue, which was funded by Ms Lian, was first unveiled in Glastonbury in 2018 and has since been displayed in London, Amsterdam and Liverpool.
She said it had been made in the hope people "can be inspired by the message of peace".
"I was inspired by John and Yoko's message of peace as a teenager and the fact that we are still warring in 2023 shows it is still so important to spread the message of peace and focus on and kindness and love," she said.
"It is so easy to despair with what's happening in the world. War affects all of us.
"We are all responsible for striving for world peace. We all have to do our bit. This is my bit."
The repairs are expected to be completed in the new year.
