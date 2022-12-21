Ashley Dale: Family appeal in Old Swan murder investigation
The family of a woman shot dead in Liverpool have appealed for help in her murder investigation on what would have been her 29th birthday.
Ashley Dale was found wounded in her back garden in the Old Swan area in the early hours of 21 August.
No one has been charged over her death but 15 people have been arrested and remain on bail or under investigation.
Her family said since her death "life has become a living nightmare" and vowed to get "justice".
The environmental health officer was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting, the opening of the inquest into her death heard.
Liverpool senior coroner Andre Rebello said the door of her home "had been forced", with her being found lying unresponsive by officers close to her mobile phone and several bullet casings in her back garden.
Ms Dale's family described the "devastating effects" gun crime had had on them.
"Her loss is beyond words, the family have been torn apart and life can never be normal again.
"Her birthday being so close to Christmas made this time of year so special, but without her Christmas is going to be unbearable."
They said: "Her loving, kind and articulate nature showed through with the number of friends she had. We couldn't have been more proud of Ashley.
"A huge hole has been left, life will never be the same again."
Merseyside Police appealed for people to come forward with any information they have.
"We share their determination to see justice served," Det Ch Insp Cath Cummings said.
"Please don't assume what you know is already known to us. The smallest detail, image, footage or description could prove pivotal to our inquiries," she added.
