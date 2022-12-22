Injury-hit rugby league star Levy Nzoungou becomes firefighter
A rugby league player who had to retire after a number of serious injuries has said he "cannot wait" to get started on his new career as a firefighter.
Levy Nzoungou, 24, played for Salford Red Devils, Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings in a seven-year career, but had to hang up his boots in September.
The prop will now join Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) in January.
He said he decided to be a firefighter because he "needed to find something else where I would be part of a team".
The Frenchman, who came through the St Helens youth system as a junior and also played for Hull FC, Toulouse Olympique, Oldham, Whitehaven, Doncaster and Swinton Lions, said firefighter training had been "tough... but it's a great team and it's great to be part of it".
He said he decided to call time on his career after picking up another serious injury earlier in the year.
"My last two years in rugby was the hardest part as that's when I started picking up the injuries," he said.
"After I snapped my Achilles, I just said that was enough."
"I'm so happy I have," he said.
"The fire service does a brilliant job helping people and I wanted to be part of that."
CFRS chief fire officer Alex Waller praised the move and said the service was currently on the hunt for more fresh recruits.
"We are offering anyone who wants to see if this could be the role for them the chance to try out at one of our taster sessions in January," he added.
