Wirral man jailed for harrowing sex attack on train
A man who sexually assaulted a young woman on a train before following her to her workplace has been jailed.
British Transport Police (BTP) said Nathan Nash approached the 20-year-old at Birkenhead Park station in Wirral on 14 April and tried to speak to her.
He then followed her on to a train and attacked her, before then getting off when she did and following her.
Nash, 30 and of Wirral, admitted sexual assault at Liverpool Crown Court and was jailed for 12 months.
BTP said Nash had approached the woman as she waited for a train at the station and tried to engage her in conversation.
When the train arrived, Nash followed her on board, sat next to her and sexually assaulted while making sexually suggestive remarks.
'Huge implications'
A force representative said the woman protested throughout the ordeal and asked Nash to leave her alone.
When the train arrived at Wallasey Grove station, the woman got off, but Nash again followed her and pursued her to her place of work, while propositioning her.
The woman's colleagues then told Nash to leave the premises and reported the attack.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Juliet Thomas said the "harrowing" assault had left the woman "shaken and terrified".
She added that the fact Nash followed her to her workplace had also "had huge implications for her".
Nash was also given a five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting or approaching the woman, or going near her home or workplace.
