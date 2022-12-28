Instagram is a lifeline, Frodsham mum of triplets says
- Published
The mother of a set of "one-in-200 million" triplets says sharing their journey on social media has been a "lifeline" since it has helped her connect with other triplet mums around the world.
Gina Dewdney gave birth to the naturally conceived triplets in 2021.
The 35-year-old from Frodsham, Cheshire, set up an Instagram account initially to share pictures of them with her family.
It soon became a source of support for her and gained thousands of followers.
She said connecting with other mums meant she saw life was still "doable".
Gina and her husband Craig were shocked when doctors at Liverpool Women's Hospital told them their three naturally conceived babies were such a rare occurrence.
She previously told the BBC that "the consultant said in 25 years of scanning they'd never seen triplets, and they were all sharing one placenta which is super, super rare".
"I was just like 'how does that work holding them?' And I was thinking that's a lot of nappies," she added.
'Pulled in all directions'
Reflecting on those early days of Jimmy, Jensen and Jaxson's lives, she said comments on social media "was the only way I got advice".
"When I found out that I was having triplets, the response that I would get from people would be quite negative," she said.
"People would say 'How are you going to manage that? That's going to be impossible, you are never going to leave the house. I find it hard with just one, never mind having three'.
"So having people that I could see on social media that have had triplets, [and some who] have had triplets and another child or a set of twins and a set of triplets, was nice to see."
She said since setting up her Instagram account, she had made connections with mothers of triplets in the United States, Australia, Japan and New Zealand,and received support and advice from them all.
"I had three premature babies, on three different schedules," she said.
"I felt as if I was pulled in all directions and never able to give each one enough, [so being able to] see that these people can do it and they seem to do it pretty well, [I realised] my life won't be over.
"These people actually seem very happy and they do get out and get to do stuff.
"I know what I envisioned and knew it was not going to be as easy as some people, but it was doable.
"It was nice to see that."
She said the online connections had also led to support in the real world, as she had developed a close friendship with a woman in the UK who also has identical triplets of a similar age.
"It was nice to have someone I could relate to, who was going through the same experience as me," she said.
"We have become best friends."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk