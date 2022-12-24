Quarry Green death: Murder arrest after woman, 20, dies
A woman has died after a disturbance at a property in Liverpool, with a man arrested on suspicion of her murder.
The 20-year-old was found critically injured by emergency services at the home in Quarry Green, Northwood, at about 16:40 GMT on Friday.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, Merseyside Police said.
A 19-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.
Det Insp Laura Lamping said: "Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim's family today.
"We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened."
She appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
