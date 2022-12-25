Wallasey pub shooting: Woman fatally shot in head was out with friends
- Published
Police hunting a gunman after a 26-year-old woman died and four were injured in a pub shooting in Merseyside on Christmas Eve have appealed for help over her "callous" murder.
Merseyside Police said the victim was out with her sister and friends and do not believe she was targeted.
The force said the woman had been shot in the head. Four men were also injured, one of whom is in a critical condition.
Police said the gunman fired towards the front entrance of The Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, at about 23:50 GMT on Saturday.
Officers said the pub was full of people and the gunman's actions "were totally and utterly reckless".
Speaking at a press conference, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: "Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public, and I urge members of the public and the local community who have any information which could help us, come forward, so we can bring those responsible for this horrific murder of a young woman at Christmas to justice.
"She should have had the rest of her life to look forward to. Instead, her family can now only think of what might have been.
"These people need to be caught."
The gunman fled in a dark vehicle, believed to be a Mercedes.
The woman's family has been informed and is being supported by specially-trained officers.
In a statement, The Lighthouse pub said they were "completely shocked", adding that it was a "tragedy beyond any words".
