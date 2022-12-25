Liverpool police crash: Woman dies after collision
- Published
A woman has died after she was hit by a police car in Liverpool.
The pedestrian, in her 20s, was struck in Sheil Road at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday.
She died at the scene and her family are being supported by specially trained officers, Merseyside Police said.
They are appealing for witnesses to contact them. The Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed and attended the crash scene.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.