Warrington death: Man charged with murder of Billy Moore
A man has been charged with the murder of a man in Warrington.
Billy Moore, 31, died in hospital after he was found injured in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross at about 22:45 GMT on Thursday, Cheshire Police said.
James Ireland, of Lodge Lane, has been charged with murder. The 41-year-old is due to appear before Chester Magistrates' Court later.
A 44-year-old woman who was held on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail.
