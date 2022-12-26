Wallasey pub shooting: Christmas Eve attack victim named
- Published
The woman who died after a shooting at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards.
The 26-year-old was with her sister and friends at The Lighthouse in Wallasey when she was shot in the head by a gunman who also fired at four men.
She is not believed to have been the intended target, Merseyside Police said.
Officers continue to hunt for the gunman who fled in a dark-coloured car, believed to be a Mercedes.
Ms Edwards' family laid flowers at the scene of the shooting earlier on Sunday.
The gunman fired several shots at the entrance to the pub, which was packed with mainly young people, at about 23:50 GMT on Saturday.
Ms Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Merseyside Police said.
A 28-year-old man, from Beechwood, Wirral, was also taken to hospital with critical injuries.
Three other men, aged 22, 24 and 33, were shot but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Det Supt Sue Coombs, of Merseyside Police, said: "No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes is so much harder to bear."
She described the shooting as "callous and cold blooded" and vowed: "We will not rest until we find the people responsible.
"Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public and I urge members of the local community, who have any information which could help us, to get in touch."
