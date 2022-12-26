Wallasey pub shooting: Arrests made over Christmas Eve pub shooting
A man and a woman have been arrested over the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards, who was fatally shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.
The beautician died in hospital after being shot in the head at The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey and was not believed to have been the target of the attack.
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Tranmere on suspicion of murder, and woman, 19, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, Merseyside Police said.
Det Supt Sue Coombs described Ms Edwards's death as a "cold-blooded shooting".
"Elle's family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them," she added.
"We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice."
Four other people who were at the pub were also injured - one of those, a 28-year-old man from Beechwood in Wirral, continues to receive medical treatment, police said.
Earlier, Ms Edwards' colleagues at Nova Hair and Beauty Studio in Moreton, Wirral, said they were "absolutely lost for words".
"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel, we are all heartbroken, thinking of your family right now Elle," they wrote on Instagram.
Police are appealing for more information, especially from those who were in the pub at the time of the shooting.
"We are also appealing to motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything on Dashcam or CCTV to contact us and every bit of evidence is crucial to the investigation," Det Supt Coombs added.
Merseyside Police said it had stepped up its presence in the area "in a direct response" to the shooting.