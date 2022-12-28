Wirral bin worker strike called off after pay offer accepted
Strikes by waste collection workers in Wirral have been called off after an improved pay offer was accepted.
Unite members employed by Biffa Waste Management held a week-long strike in early December and had planned further industrial action from Wednesday.
The union's regional officer John McColl said the "dispute has now ended and strike action has been cancelled".
A Biffa spokeswoman said services would now resume and "any missed collections will be picked up as soon as possible".
Mr McColl said drivers' pay has increased from £11.95 to £15.23 per hour but gave no further details.
Wirral Council said Biffa employees resumed work on Wednesday but would will take time for kerbside waste collections to return fully to their regular schedule.
The council said additional crews would be collecting green bins between Wednesday and Friday "from all roads that were still outstanding even after last week's catch-up operation".
Everyone else should return to putting their bins out on regularly scheduled dates, though collections "may be later than usual due to catch-up", the council added.
Mr McColl said: "Following renewed negotiations, an improved offer was put forward from Biffa which our members voted to accept."
A Biffa spokeswoman said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreed pay deal."
The council said street and alleyway cleansing will resume immediately with priority given to high footfall areas.
