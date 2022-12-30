Wallasey pub shooting: Elle Edwards was brightest star, says dad
The father of a 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a pub on Christmas Eve has said she was "the most beautiful and bright star".
Elle Edwards was not thought to have been the target of the attack outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, near Liverpool, at about 23:50 GMT.
Tim Edwards said the family was "devastated" and said she was "the glue that held this big family together".
A Tranmere man, 31, remains in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
In a statement read by Merseyside Police on their behalf, the family said: "There was no-one as beautiful as our Elle May.
"Her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.
"She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her.
"Everyone that met Elle knew how special she was."
The family said Elle's laugh was "infectious", adding that "anyone who was around her had a good time".
The family said she had "so many amazing plans for the future".
"Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her," they said.
"She was the glue that held this big family together."
At a media conference held at Merseyside Police headquarters, with Mr Edwards alongside her, Det Supt Sue Coombs went on to say: "Elle's family are understandably devastated by her shocking and needless death.
"They need answers and now it's more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know."
She appealed for information about a dark-coloured Mercedes that was seen in the pub car park on the night of the shooting.
"We want to know where it came from and where it's gone since then," she said.
She said "we need people to take a stand against criminals".
"These people don't deserve to be walking our streets, they don't deserve to be protected, they belong in prison."
Det Supt Coombs added: "We've already spoken to a large number of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of CCTV footage and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry still.
"We are committed to finding the persons responsible for Elle's death and putting them behind bars."
