Rainford crash: Man dies and two seriously injured
A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a car crash on New Year's Day.
The 31-year-old man was driving a Nissan when it was in a collision with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, at about 10:00 GMT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene while a man and woman in the Renault were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.
Merseyside Police appealed for any witnesses to contact officers.
Sgt Simon Duffy said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the driver who very sadly passed away.
"An investigation into the collision is in the very early stages and I would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Blind Foot Road and Mossborough Road and who saw anything or believes they have captured anything significant on their dashcam to contact us."