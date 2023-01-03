Sefton Park: Man arrested over report of sex offence on teen

Police at Sefton Park
Police were called to an area known locally as the "cave/grotto" on Croxteth Drive

A man has been arrested following an allegation of a "serious sexual offence" against a teenage girl in a park.

Officers were alerted to the incident in Sefton Park in south Liverpool at 14:35 GMT on Monday.

Merseyside Police said a 32-year-old man was being questioned by officers.

Det Insp Paul McVeigh said the investigation was in its early stages and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"We are looking for any information, including anyone seen in suspicious circumstances at or near to the location [on Monday] afternoon," he added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics